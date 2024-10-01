Locals react to Vice Presidential Debate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals are sharing their reaction to the Vice Presidential debate. We spoke with both lawmakers and locals about the vice presidential debate.

Locals say they were looking forward to hearing from both candidates. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers share some of their mixed reactions.

"Because they’re one step, one heartbeat away from the presidency, and we need to know that they’re going to be able to negotiate with leaders and what kind of charisma they have and just their thought process and being able to answer questions, and I just look forward to both of them answering questions," said Republican Arizona House District # 25 Representative Tim Dunn.

“I’m really excited about Governor Walz. I think he is a really great candidate. I think he just brings a lot to the table as a public-school teacher, as a coach, as a governor, former congressman. I'm really looking forward to seeing some of the questions that are going to be asked and him talking about what some of his plans are as vice president," said Democratic Arizona District 23 Senator Brian Fernandez.

Some locals held a watch party to watch the debate live. One local says

“It was a fairly even debate, but they are staying reasonably close to the topic, but they aren’t really spending a lot if time answering thequestions which is typical," said local Avery West.

There is still a few more weeks until the general election.