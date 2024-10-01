Harris will tour Helene devastation in Georgia, North Carolina as storm scrambles campaign schedule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will tour damage caused by Helene in Georgia and North Carolina, as the devastating and deadly storm has also roiled the political calendar just over a month from Election Day. Harris will visit Georgia on Wednesday and will survey damage in North Carolina in the coming days, the White House said. Her team has been working to coordinate her travel plans to avoid impacting local disaster response efforts.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.