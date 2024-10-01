Gunmen kill 6 people, including a local chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, in Iran towns

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says gunmen have killed six people in two separate attacks in the same province in southern Iran, including a local chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. It says the head of a town council and two volunteer members of the Guard were also among the dead in the first attack, which occurred after the victims participated in a school ceremony in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan. It says two police officers were killed in the second attack, which took place in the same province. No one immediately took responsibility for the attacks. The province, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the site of occasional deadly clashes involving militant groups, drug smugglers and Iranian security forces.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.