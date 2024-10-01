Firefighters battle blaze at Wisconsin railroad tie recycling facility

CAMPBELL, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a railroad tie recycling facility in western Wisconsin. Multiple media outlets reported that the fire broke out early Tuesday morning at Omaha Track in the town of Campbell on French Island, just outside the city of La Crosse. The facility grinds up scrap railway ties and materials into chips that can be used as biofuel. Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Multiple fire departments were still fighting the blaze late Tuesday afternoon. No injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire is unclear.

