Facing more clergy abuse lawsuits, Vermont’s Catholic Church files for bankruptcy

Vermont’s Catholic church has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces more than 30 lawsuits alleging child sex abuse by clergy decades ago. Bishop John McDermott says in the court filing on Monday that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington has settled 67 lawsuits for a total of $34 million since 2006. In 2019, the Legislature removed the statue of limitations on when a claim could be made. The diocese is currently facing 31 lawsuits. It joins more than 30 Catholic dioceses around the country that have filed for bankruptcy protection. A lawyer representing some plaintiffs says he looks forward to getting more information about what assets the diocese has.

