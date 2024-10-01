Christmas starts in Venezuela, but the festive mood is nowhere to be found

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — It doesn’t feel like Christmas in Venezuela. At least not yet. Even if the president wants it to be. Residents of Caracas, the capital, woke up Tuesday to a towering Christmas tree standing in a popular public square, weeks after President Nicolás Maduro declared the jolly season would start earlier this year in the South American country. Workers rushed to set up decorations in various neighborhoods, but the mood was far from festive. Some rejected Maduro’s decree for economic or political reasons while others did so on puritanical grounds.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.