A man in South Lebanon cares for pets left behind as residents flee Israeli bombs

BEIRUT (AP) — As Israeli airstrikes pummel southern Lebanon, most residents have fled their homes in fear. But Hussein Hamza is staying. His mission: to care for the animals left behind. He runs an animal shelter that houses 200 dogs in the village of Kfour. Recently, he has also been driving around towns and villages in the south, looking for stray animals and abandoned pets to feed. Israel has dramatically stepped up its airstrikes across many parts of Lebanon, which it says target Hezbollah and its weapons. With his town under constant bombardment, Hamza, 56, has refused to abandon the animals in his care.

