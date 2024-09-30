Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the scientist who will head Mexico as its first female president?

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Claudia Sheinbaum is Mexico’s first female leader in the nation’s more than 200 years of independence. The 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor and lifelong leftist campaigned on a promise of continuity, of protecting and expanding the signature initiatives of her mentor, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the four months between her election and inauguration she held that line, backing López Obrador on issues big and small. But Sheinbaum is a very different person. She likes data and doesn’t have López Obrador’s backslapping personal touch. Mexico now waits to see if she will step out of his shadow.

