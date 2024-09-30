Pakistani court denies imprisoned former premier Khan and his wife bail in graft case
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has denied a bail application by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in a graft case. Monday’s court order is yet another blow to the popular opposition leader, who has been held in prison for more than a year after being convicted on multiple charges. He has been embroiled in more than 150 cases since 2022, when he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote. Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of allegedly retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules while he was in power.