European far right celebrates Austrian election win. But Austria’s political future is uncertain

VIENNA (AP) — European far-right and nationalist parties are celebrating the far-right Freedom Party’s win in Austria’s election. Even though it’s uncertain whether hard-line leader Herbert Kickl will be able to take his vision of a “Fortress Austria” into government, the party’s success could help nudge politics further in its direction. Sunday’s result leaves Austria’s political future uncertain, as it’s questionable how stable the next administration will be — whoever forms it, probably after long negotiations. Kickl led the Freedom Party to its best-ever result but could also be its chief impediment to taking power. But the alternative, likely a three-party coalition, could be shaky.

