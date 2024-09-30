Epic Games sues Google and Samsung over phone settings, accusing them of violating antitrust laws
AP Technology Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video game maker Epic Games sued Google and Samsung on Monday, accusing the tech companies of coordinating to block third-party competition in application distribution on Samsung devices. At issue is Samsung’s “Auto Blocker” feature, which only allows for apps from authorized sources, such as the Galaxy Store or Play Store, to be installed. The feature is turned on by default but can be changed in a phone’s settings.