Convicted murderer released in the ’90s agrees to life sentence on 2 new murder charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A convicted murderer who was run out of several Texas cities when he was released early from prison in 1993 has pleaded guilty to two new murder charges in a deal that allows him to serve life in prison and avoid the death penalty. Family members of the victims objected to the plea deal entered Monday. Sixty-three-year-old Raul Meza Jr. served about a decade in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl before he was released under laws at the time that gave him credit for good behavior. He was charged last year with killing a 65-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man. Meza will not be eligible for parole.

