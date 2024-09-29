University imposes a one-year suspension on law professor over comments on race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania law school says it is imposing a one-year suspension at half-pay and other sanctions on a professor over her comments about race in recent years. The two-year probe began after Professor Amy Wax questioned the academic performance of Black students and invited a white nationalist to speak to her class. She will also lose her named chair and summer pay but isn’t being fired or stripped of tenure. Wax told the New York Sun after the announcement that she intends to stay at the school as a “conservative presence on campus.”

