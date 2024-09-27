Suspicious package sent to elections officials in Minnesota prompts evacuation and FBI investigation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on Friday were investigating the origin of a suspicious package that was sent to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. The deliveries prompted an hourslong evacuation. Friday’s episode in Minnesota was the latest in a string of suspicious package deliveries to elections officials in more than 15 states earlier this month. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office in St. Paul was evacuated around noon on Friday. The building remained under lockdown into the afternoon. Officials say the package was addressed to the office with a return address to the “United States Traitor Elimination Army.” No injuries have been reported from the episode.

