Supreme Court refuses to order New York to include RFK Jr. on the presidential ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused an emergency appeal from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign seeking to have his name added to New York’s ballot. The justices did not comment in rejecting the emergency appeal on Friday. Kennedy has been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states since he suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump. But he has simultaneously tried to stay on the ballot in states like New York where his presence is unlikely to make a difference in the battle between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

