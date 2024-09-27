Rwanda’s army and an armed group shelled displaced people camps in Congo, rights group says

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A leading rights group says Rwanda’s army and a militia it backs shelled camps for displaced people in eastern Congo. Human Rights Watch also accused Congo of abuses against civilians. A new report by the group Thursday said that since the beginning of the year, Rwanda’s army and the M23 rebel armed group, which it supports, have “indiscriminately” shelled camps in eastern Congo where tens of thousands of people are sheltering. Congo’s army, meanwhile, has put displaced people at increased risk by deploying artillery near the camps, the report said. Both sides have killed camp residents, committed rapes and obstructed aid, it said.

