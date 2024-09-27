Skip to Content
News

Large group indicted for operating Yuma human smuggling ring

MGN
By
New
Published 12:07 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A large group of people were indicted for holding a human smuggling ring in Yuma, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

The group are facing charges including harboring people for profit.

Those charged are from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Salinas, with ages ranging from 21 to 35.

Border Patrol agents arrested several undocumented migrants in the Arizona area, which led to the discovery of the human smuggling ring operating in Yuma and Somerton.

The maximum penalty of each charge is up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content