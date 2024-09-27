Large group indicted for operating Yuma human smuggling ring

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A large group of people were indicted for holding a human smuggling ring in Yuma, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

The group are facing charges including harboring people for profit.

Those charged are from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Salinas, with ages ranging from 21 to 35.

Border Patrol agents arrested several undocumented migrants in the Arizona area, which led to the discovery of the human smuggling ring operating in Yuma and Somerton.

The maximum penalty of each charge is up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.