Kofa volleyball takes second straight game, sweeps Trevor G. Browne at home

Momentum may be swinging the Lady Kings way for the rest of the year, as a dominant showing at Rillos Gym gives them two straight wins for the second time this season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa volleyball (4-5) swept Trevor G. Browne (4-5) at Rillos Gym on Thursday night.

The Lady Kings escaped a narrow first set score of 25-19 to propel them to the win.

A key part of the first set win was junior Kiya Sayre, who got three straight aces late to bring Kofa within a point of clinching the set.

An error by the Bruins eventually got the Lady Kings a 1-0 lead, which they didn't look back from.

Kofa will next be in action against a local opponent, when they head to Wellton to take on Antelope on Monday.