Democrats challenge Ohio order preventing drop-box use for those helping voters with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party and two voters have sued Ohio’s Republican elections chief over his directive preventing use of drop boxes by people helping voters with disabilities. Friday’s lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court says Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s order violates state and federal laws protecting voting access for those with disabilities. LaRose issued the directive after portions of Ohio’s 2023 election law preventing professional caregivers, roommates, in-laws and grandchildren from helping voters with disabilities were struck down in July. The directive allows the additional helpers, but requires them to sign an attestation inside the elections board during operating hours.

