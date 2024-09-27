Blood-spatter analysis helped investigation into husband charged with killing wife and another man

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Officials shared new details of their sprawling investigation into Brendan Banfield, who was indicted earlier this month by a grand jury on four counts of aggravated murder for the Feb. 24, 2023, killings of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan, according to a bench warrant filed in Fairfax Circuit Court. Banfield’s arrest comes nearly a year after Juliana Peres Magalhães, an au pair caring for the Banfields’ daughter, was charged with second-degree murder in Ryan’s killing. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Clingan described one of the final pieces of evidence that led to Banfield’s indictment, along with details of previous affairs.

