App State cancels football game against Liberty in North Carolina after Helene causes flooding

Appalachian State’s home football game against Liberty in Boone, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene. The school announced the game would not be rescheduled. Heavy rains in the North Carolina mountains brought flooding to Boone and the town was placed under a state of emergency Thursday. Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators postponed their home preseason NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Friday night because of severe weather.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.