A federal judge in Texas will hear arguments over Boeing’s plea deal in a 737 Max case

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for Boeing and families of some people who died in two crashes of Boeing jetliners will go face to face in court next month. On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ordered a hearing over Boeing’s agreement to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection with the 737 Max jetliner. Boeing would admit misleading regulators who approved the plane. Relatives of some of the 346 people killed in two Max crashes say the settlement is a sweetheart deal. They want to put Boeing on trial. It’s up to the judge whether to accept the plea deal.

