Serbia-Albania joint bid with political history set to win hosting of soccer’s Under-21 Euros

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Serbia and Albania are set to co-host the men’s Under-21 European Championship in 2027 in a soccer project that aims to overcome political tensions. UEFA says only the Serbia-Albania bid met a deadline this week to file detailed plans for the 16-team tournament. Belgium and Turkey had declared interest earlier in the bidding process scheduled to be decided at a Dec. 16 meeting of the UEFA executive committee. There are political tensions between Serbia and Albania including over the independence of neighboring Kosovo. It led to incidents involving fans and players at the 2024 European Championship.

