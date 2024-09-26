Mother pleads guilty in the death of her 5-year-old son whose body was found in a park

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of her 5-year-old son. Prosecutors say Elijah Lewis was beaten, starved and neglected, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park. Thirty-eight-year-old Danielle Dauphinais faces 58 years to life in prison when she is sentenced next month. She ad been scheduled for a trial before changing her plea. Her lawyer said that although Dauphinais didn’t agree with all the facts presented by the prosecution, she did agree she participated in Elijah’s death. An autopsy showed he suffered facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.

