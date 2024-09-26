More deadly than wind, storm surge from Hurricane Helene could be devastating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Storm surge is a bigger killer than wind when a major hurricane hits shore. The areas in the path of Hurricane Helene are more susceptible to surge than other parts of Florida’s coast. The Big Bend region is where Florida’s peninsula meets the Panhandle. The shallow waters and the curve of the shore means wind can more easily push water inland. Former Federal Emergency Management Director Craig Fugate says while the Big Bend coast is sparsely populated, the predicted 15 to 20-foot surge and the wave action on top of it could wipe buildings and homes right off their slabs.

