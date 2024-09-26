Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion made a precautionary emergency landing earlier today in the Sandpitts area, about five miles northeast of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. The incident occurred around 11 a.m., and officials say the helicopter experienced a technical issue that led to the landing.The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that all Marines on board were safe, and no damage was reported to the aircraft. Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to ensure the landing proceeded without further complications.

The helicopter is part of the biannual Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, currently taking place at MCAS Yuma through October. The course involves advanced training exercises designed to enhance the capabilities of Marine aviation units.

One local resident who witnessed the event described seeing the large military helicopter make the emergency landing in a nearby field. "There was a large military helicopter that had an emergency landing by a field right near my house. Emergency vehicles are already over there," said the neighbor.

Authorities are now focusing on resolving the aircraft’s technical issues to get it back in the air. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with KYMA for updates as more information becomes available.