Hand-counting measure effort fizzles in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A proposed ballot initiative in North Dakota to require hand-counting of election ballots won’t advance. Measure leader Lydia Gessele said Thursday that the group fell short of the required number of signatures for a public vote. They had a Friday deadline to submit, being given a year to circulate petitions. The measure proposed numerous changes to election procedures, including banning voting machines, electronic processing devices and early voting, and restricting mail ballots, among other proposals. Supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has touted disproben claims of election fraud, cite hand counting as a trustworthy method, but critics say it delays results and is more error-prone.

