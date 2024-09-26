Feds rarely punish hospitals for turning away pregnant patients

An Associated Press analysis has found that hospitals are rarely fined for violating a federal law that is supposed to guarantee that patients with medical emergencies get the treatment they need. Only a dozen hospitals have been penalized over the last two years for violations of that law. That’s despite more than 100 hospitals turning away pregnant patients in that time, leaving some to miscarry in restrooms, deliver babies in cars or develop risky infections. Some hospitals have repeatedly violated the law without consequence.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.