Congo accuses Rwanda before an East Africa court of helping rebels fight Congolese forces

ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — A regional court in East Africa is hearing a case filed by Congo against neighboring Rwanda, accusing it of violating Congo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by sending troops to help rebels in the country’s east. Congo alleges that Rwandan forces have been involved in aggression and war crimes in the east. In July, U.N. experts estimated that between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwanda government forces are deployed in eastern Congo alongside the M23 rebel group, which has been making major advances. Thursday’s proceedings came a day after Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi called for sanctions against Rwanda at the U.N General Assembly, alleging it supports the M23 rebels in the restive eastern Congo.

