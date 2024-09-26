Climate solution: In the swelter of hurricane blackouts, some churches stay cool on clean power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As another monster storm approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, for many people the prospect of a blackout carries high risk. Verna Lee and her husband Ronald Bailey in New Orleans have to worry every time the lights go out, how long the batteries will last on the breathing machine he relies on at night to keep his airways open. Otherwise sleep apnea chokes him. A growing string of churches are getting solar panels plus battery backup and are staying up and running — and even cool — in the swelter of post-hurricane blackouts. Called Community Lighthouses, there are now nine operating in New Orleans with a plan to expand to 86 across the city.

