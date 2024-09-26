Appeals court sends back part of Dakota Access oil pipeline protester’s excessive force lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An appeals court has sent back part of a lawsuit brought by a protester of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, who alleged law enforcement officers used excessive force. Oklahoma resident Eric Poemoceah filed the lawsuit in 2020 against Morton County, two county sheriffs and other officers. He alleged a police officer tackled him during a demonstration in 2017, causing a fracture to his pelvis. He also alleged injuries by other officers, among his several claims. Later in 2020, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor grants defendants’ motions to dismiss the case. On Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent back an excessive force claim for further proceedings.

