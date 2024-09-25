Yuma Residents Focus on Self-Care During National Awareness Month

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — September marks Self-Care Awareness Month, and with stress levels rising in daily life, more Yuma residents and experts are recognizing the importance of prioritizing mental health and well-being.

Self-care is often overlooked as people juggle work, family, and other responsibilities. However, local schools, mental health advocates, and community leaders in Yuma are working to highlight how simple self-care practices can make a significant difference.

Nikki Hage, Dean of Student Services at Arizona Western College, says she has personally found comfort in forming a support network. “One of the biggest things that I’ve did, I found a group of individuals where I could have discussions with them about what their challenges were, and we could kinda support each other through that.”

Greg Clement, mental health coach and CEO of Freedomology, adds that commitment to mental well-being is key. “I can be interested in something that I love, but I'm not committed to it. When it comes to my health, my mental health, am I committed? These are the important things.”

Guidance counselors like Terra Stallworth at Yuma Catholic are working to help students develop positive self-care habits early on. “Letting them know that we get overwhelmed too, and we also share those issues. It's part of growing up, and it's helping them see it's okay to take care of yourself—and actually, they need to in order to help others,” says Stallworth.

Experts stress that self-care doesn’t need to be complicated—small daily practices, like taking time for self-reflection or joining a support group, can have a big impact on mental health.

As Self-Care Awareness Month continues, the message is clear: prioritizing mental health and self-care is essential, not just for coping with stress but for leading a healthy, balanced life.