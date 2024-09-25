Sri Lanka’s new president says he’ll restart talks with the IMF to find a way out of economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that he will soon resume discussions with the International Monetary Fund and foreign creditors to plot a way out of the worst economic crisis in the country’s history. The future of the economic recovery plan drafted by former liberal President Ranil Wickremesinghe was called into question after Dissanayake, a Marxist, won the presidential election on Saturday. During the campaign, Dissanayake said that he will renegotiate the bailout agreement with the IMF agreed by Wickremesinghe. Wickremesinghe had warned that any move to alter the basics of the agreement could delay the next tranche of aid from the IMF.

