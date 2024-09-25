Speaker Johnson demands Zelenskyy remove Ukraine’s ambassador to US after Pennsylvania visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fire his country’s ambassador to the U.S. The Republican speaker is criticizing the war-torn leader’s visit to a swing-state Pennsylvania manufacturing site producing war munitions for the fight against Russia as a political stunt. Johnson’s demand Wednesday comes as Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations in New York on the eve of his visit to Washington, D.C., where he has plans to be on Capitol Hill to brief senators about the war effort before meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. Johnson in a letter to Zelenskyy said the weapons plant tour was “clearly a partisan campaign event designed to help Democrats.”

