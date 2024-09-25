Shein faces scrutiny in Italy over possible greenwashing

Italy’s antitrust watchdog is investigating the online fastfashion giant Shein for potentially making misleading claims about its sustainability practices. The country’s independent competition authority said in a statement that the probe would focus on Infinite Styles Serves Co. Limited. That’s a Dublin-based company that does business as Shein and operates the online retailer’s website and app. Italian officials allege that some of the environmental references included on Shein’s Italian website are deceptive or omit information. They also maintain that images promoting Shein’s clothing as sustainable use “generic, vague, confused and /or misleading environmental assertions.” Shein says it will cooperate with the investigation.

