Prop 36 creates theft reduction act

IMPERIAL COUNTY. Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A new California proposition that could make petty theft and possession of narcotics cases a felony will appear on the November ballot.

The California district attorney association along with the Imperial County sheriff's office wrote a letter in support of proposition 36 also known as the homelessness, drug addiction and theft reduction act.

The Imperial County district attorney's office says proposition 47 was introduced in 2014 making petty thefts and possession of narcotics cases misdemeanors.

"Hard drugs we are talking meth... p.c.p... cocaine... heroine... and fentanyl possession of those drugs the third time will be a felony but it’s going to be mandated by the court that the person obtain treatment... third conviction for a petty theft will be a felony... will be a wobbler so we can charge it with a felony or misdemeanor... the second thing is that are going to be able to aggregate the amount," said George Marquez.

Prop 36 would take it one step further.