Pennsylvania high court asked to keep counties from tossing ballots lacking a date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Left-leaning groups and voting rights advocates are asking Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to stop counties from throwing out what could be thousands of mail-in ballots in November’s election in the presidential battleground state. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday directly to the state’s highest court. It is the latest attempt by the groups to ensure counties don’t reject mail-in ballots that have an incorrect or missing date on the ballot envelope. The suit is at least the third election-related case now pending before the state Supreme Court as Democrats, Republicans and voting-rights groups fight over voting laws. Justices don’t have to take the case.

