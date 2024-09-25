Norway detains a German national suspected of inciting crimes against humanity in Cameroon

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian police say they have detained a German national of Cameroonian heritage for allegedly inciting crimes against humanity in Cameroon, the first time Norway is embarking on legal proceedings for such crimes. Officers said Wednesday that the man, who is in his 50s but has not been named, “had a central role in an ongoing armed conflict in Cameroon.” For the past seven years, a protracted armed conflict known as the Anglophone crisis has devastated communities across the west African country’s two English-speaking regions — officially called Northwest and Southwest — as armed separatists clash with government forces. The conflict has killed more than 6,000 people and displaced over 760,000 others, according to the International Crisis Group.

