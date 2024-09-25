Local singer and counselor celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Keila Marimar Martinez, a professional singer and counselor, is making her mark by traveling across the United States to bring Hispanic music to various cities.

Martinez’s journey in music began at a young age. “I started singing, playing the violin, and trumpet when I was about 10 years old for the Mariachi District Number 32. Ever since then, I always try to be involved, whether it be singing with different local bands, signing for different cities, doing the Selena tribute, or singing the national anthem for community events.”

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Martinez emphasizes the importance of this time in her life. "That we feel proud of who we are and that we continue feeling pride in our actions, how we develop ourselves. For me, I feel very proud to be the daughter of Mexican immigrants and be able to give back with my individuality to the United States.”

In her message to the Hispanic community, Martinez inspires others to pursue their dreams. “My message to other Hispanics in the community is to keep believing in themselves. To never stop dreaming, to visualize how they want to see themselves and to just go after whatever it is that they want in life, and to remember our roots and who we are.”