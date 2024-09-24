Tom Watson, longtime Associated Press broadcast editor in Kentucky, has died at age 85

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tom Watson, a hall of fame broadcast reporter whose career included decades as a broadcast editor for The Associated Press in Kentucky, has died. He was 85. Watson’s baritone voice and sharp wit were fixtures in the AP’s Louisville bureau. He wrote broadcast reports and cultivated connections with reporters at radio and TV stations spanning the state. His coverage ranged from compiling lists of weather-related school closings to filing urgent reports on big stories in his home state. Watson died Saturday at Baptist Health in Louisville, according to Hall-Taylor Funeral Home in his hometown of Taylorsville. Watson was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2009.

