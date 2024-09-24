San Luis city council candidates discuss unity, job creation, and community engagement at forum

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum Monday night for candidates running for the San Luis, Arizona, City Council.

Five of the six candidates participated, responding to questions on key issues such as tourism, public works, and economic development.

During the forum, candidates had 60 seconds to answer questions. The first two rounds were based on questions submitted by the public. One of the central topics was funding for the city, a question posed to Lizeth Servin. She emphasized the importance of collaborating with local agencies, "stating that working together could improve the city's communication with the community, “I think if we collaborate with our local agencies they can help us do a better job in promotion to what the city wants the community to know."

Ruben Walshee focused on economic development, saying he aims to bring more businesses to the area. He highlighted the need for unity within the government, which he believes is critical to projecting a positive image of San Luis and attracting investment. “For that to happen we need to send out a better image of San Luis and that starts with government working together and united. So I think that will be one of the first things that I will do,” said Walshe.

When asked how they would contribute to improving the city, incumbent Luis Cabrera stressed the importance of connecting with residents. Cabrera said, “I think it’s very important that we connect with the residents. You guys are the ones what’s happening out in the streets and the problems you guys face so that’s good that you guys have that communication with us.”

Esteban Rosales placed job creation at the center of his campaign. He expressed a desire to retain local talent by creating more jobs and opportunities, “Bring more businesses like that down to San Luis, create more jobs that we really do need here, retain our students, and let them know that have a place when they come back once they’re down with high school and college.”

James Allen Jr., another candidate, highlighted the importance of staying engaged and visible throughout his term. “Not being a just a four-year visible person. What I mean is don’t just show up when it's time to run” said Allen.

Early voting for the upcoming general election in Arizona begins on October 9, with Election Day set for November 5.