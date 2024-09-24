Minnesota woman gets 20 years in real estate agent’s killing as part of plea deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman in Minnesota has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her alleged role in the killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent. Prosecutors say a judge sentenced Elsa Segura on Tuesday for kidnapping to commit great bodily harm or terrorize. Segura pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors. The deal means she will avoid a second trial. Segura was originally convicted in 2021 for her role in the New Year’s Eve 2019 kidnapping and killing of Monique Baugh. But the Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this year tossed out her conviction, citing faulty jury instructions.

