Longshoremen from Maine to Texas appear likely to go on strike, seaport CEO says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The chief executive in charge of Georgia’s two busy seaports says a strike by dockworkers on the East and Gulf coasts seems likely next week. But he’s hopeful it would last only a few days. Griff Lynch is the CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority, which operates state-run ports in Savannah and Brunswick. He told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he remains hopeful the International Longshoremen’s Association will reach a new contract agreement with the alliance representing U.S. ports and avert a threatened strike starting Oct. 1. Lynch says it appears likely a strike will force his ports to shut down along with others from Maine to Texas.

