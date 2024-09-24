Inmate who was beaten in back of patrol car in Arkansas has filed federal lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas inmate who was beaten by a police officer in the back of a patrol car has sued the former officer and his police chief. Attorneys for Billy Lee Coram filed the lawsuit on Tuesday against former Jonesboro police officer Joseph Harris, Chief Rick Elliott and the city of Jonesboro. The lawsuit said the arrest violated Coram’s constitutional rights. Elliott fired Harris after he was caught on his patrol car camera punching, elbowing and slamming a car door against Coram’s head. Coram was being transferred from a local hospital back to the county jail.

