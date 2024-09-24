FAMU postpones upcoming home game against Alabama A&M because of threat of Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M University has postponed its upcoming college football game against Alabama A&M because of Tropical Storm Helene. The Rattlers rescheduled the game for Friday, Nov. 29, in anticipation of Helene strengthening into a major hurricane Wednesday while moving north toward the United States. Helene formed into a tropical storm Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba, Mexico and a stretch of the Florida coastline, including Tampa Bay. A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday in dozens of counties ahead of its arrival.

