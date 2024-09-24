Crane School District implements safety precautions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District says it has implemented different forms of protection over the last ten years to keep students and staff as safe as possible.

A 2014 bond measure allowed new fences and gates to be placed throughout the schools within the district.

The district has a school resource officer, bullet-proof glass at the front desk, and a red button that calls for police.

The Yuma Police Department shares how they work with the district to have quicker response times for emergencies.

“As soon as we get alerted to there is a threat somewhere or a suspicious person with a gun anything like that our officers are going and in that process of us going then dispatch or other people are trying to find out is this valid," said Sgt. Lori Franklin from YPD public affairs.

The school’s chief of finance and operations, Dale Ponder, shares some of the most recent work that has been done.

“The community graciously supported our bond to improve our lobbies within our campuses making them a little bit more hardened so that we’re creating more barriers for unauthorized visitors," said Ponder.

Megan Pliska, a local parent, says she likes the open communication from the school.

“I think that the big thing for me is that there is a lot of communication so I know that there is some changes that are going on and I like to be made aware of those so I know that my daughter's safe while she attends school," said Pliska.

The district is also holding quarterly safety meetings with the Yuma Police Department, Yuma Fire Department, and the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management.