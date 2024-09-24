A Texas man is set to be executed for killing his infant son

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man with a history of mental illness who has repeatedly sought to waive his right to appeal his death sentence is facing execution for killing his 3-month-old son. Travis Mullis is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 38-year-old was condemned for stomping to death his infant son Alijah in 2008. Mullis’ attorneys do not plan to file any final appeals. At trial, prosecutors described Mullis as a “monster,” while his attorney said Mullis was severely mentally ill and had been sexually abused as a child. The execution is one of five set to take place within a week in the United States.

