Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea as arbitration hearings open

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine has accused Russia of seeking to illegally seize control of the strategically important Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait. The claim came at hearings Monday in a high-stakes arbitration case between Kyiv and Moscow. The hearings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration are the latest in a string of international legal cases involving Russia and Ukraine linked to Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow says the panel does not have jurisdiction.

