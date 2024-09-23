ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Democratic Senate candidate improperly claimed property tax credits for two homes, something her campaign says she was unaware of and plans to repay. Angela Alsobrooks, who is the county executive of Prince George’s County, claimed homestead and senior property tax credits for a home in Washington, D.C., and homestead credits on another one in Prince George’s County. CNN first reported the story, and her campaign confirmed the credits. Alsobrooks is running in an unusually competitive Maryland Senate race against Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan. The race could determine control of the Senate.

