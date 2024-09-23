Late snowstorms batter South Africa’s coast and leave 2 people dead

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Unseasonably late snowstorms battered coastal areas of South Africa over the weekend, killing two people and forcing the closure of some of the country’s major highways. The deaths were attributed to hypothermia after the two people were stuck in vehicles stranded by heavy snowfall on the N3 highway, which is the major route to the coastal city of Durban. One of the victims was a 39-year-old woman stuck in a minibus. The province of KwZulu-Natal and Free State were worst hit by the storms, and officials warned that some areas could experience flooding as the snow starts to melt. The crops of many farmers were buried under snow for two days.

